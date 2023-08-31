Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund dedicated to Mayfield Family

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear handed the keys off to a new family today whose home was damaged by the 2021 December tornado
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear handed the keys off to a new family today whose home was damaged by the 2021 December tornado.

Like so many families, December 10, 2021 is a night Jamie Wallace and her family will never forget. Her new home is the 100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Wallace said she never thought this day would come. She said the tornado showed her what her community is all about, and that is coming together in tough times.

And this afternoon, she was all smiles as she received the keys to her new home.

“Today is a dream come true, that’s pretty much sums it up. I’m beyond excited, the house is beautiful, I don’t even have words honestly,” said Wallace. “I’m so grateful and thankful for everything and everybody.”

The homes in this neighborhood are built to withstand an EF-4 tornado.

Governor Beshear said the state will continue to be there for families who have been devastated by the December 2021 Tornado.

Wallace said she is excited to create new memories with her 3 daughters and husband. She also said she’s looking forward to decorating her home.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
Glendale High School student sues Springfield Public Schools in fight over football eligibility
The Fredericktown Police Department reports a teenage girl who was missing for over two weeks...
Missing teen found safe after two-week search

Latest News

Two of the finalists are Heather Helle of Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman of...
Two Heartland teachers announced as finalists for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year
Many people across the Heartland are bargain hunting as the Highway 61 Yard Sale kicks off today
Highway 61 Yard Sale underway
The victim told police at about 9 a.m. an unidentified man approached him near Maple and Ranney...
Cape Girardeau police investigating reported robbery
Cape Girardeau County deputies say this dog was found chained to a tree off the interstate near...
Dog found chained to tree off interstate near Oak Ridge