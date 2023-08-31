Heartland Votes
100th home to be dedicated in Mayfield for tornado victims

[FILE PHOTO] The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado in December 2021.
[FILE PHOTO] The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado in December 2021.(Jordin Wyatt/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The 100th home for tornado victims will be dedicated on Thursday afternoon, August 31.

The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. on Mercy Drive.

Hope Initiative founder Stephen Boyken, along with state and local leaders, will celebrate the completion of the 100th home in the Mayfield rebuilding process.

The town was devastated by an EF4 tornado in December 2021.

