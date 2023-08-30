Heartland Votes
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge replacement proj. moves to mussel survey process

A mussel survey, which is part of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge Replacement Project,...
A mussel survey, which is part of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge Replacement Project, began Monday, August 28.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A mussel survey, which is part of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge Replacement Project, began Monday, August 28.

Members of the survey team will be working in and around the river over the coming weeks and months.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the survey will not disrupt traffic or cause delays for motorists.

They say the purpose of the survey is to see if any federally-listed, threatened or endangered species exist where they will be building.

“We’re excited to continue progress on the U.S. 51 Bridge Replacement Project,” Kyle Poat, KYTC District 1 chief engineer, said in a news release. “We’ve had setbacks along the way, including those connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team is working full steam ahead to move to the next phase of the project.”

Later this fall, according to KYTC, the project team plans to continue work on the geotechnical fieldwork study. They will be collecting data in the river itself from barges. They will be looking at existing conditions and potential impacts on the design of the bridge.

The next step of the project is a preliminary design of the structure.

According to KYTC, work to build a new bridge near the existing crossing continues; however, their engineers and consultants are studying a possible alternate route that would run from U.S. 60 to Barlow westward to connect with the I-57 interchange north of Cairo.

Transportation officials will then compare the connectivity and cost of each route and determine which site would continue to construction.

Construction on a new bridge to carry U.S. 51, U.S. 60 and U.S. 62 across the Ohio River is expected to start in the next 5-10 years.

The existing Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge carries traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.

Also known as the Cairo Bridge, it’s the longest bridge in Kentucky and the westernmost bridge over the Ohio River, according to KYTC.

It was built by the Cairo Bridge Commission as a toll facility and opened to traffic on November 11, 1936. Tolls were removed from the crossing on November 11, 1948, when the highway departments of Kentucky and Illinois took over its maintenance.

