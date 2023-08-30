Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

‘Tallest Pendulum Swing Ride’ coming to Six Flags St. Louis

A rendering of “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos”
A rendering of “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos”(Six Flags of St. Louis)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - Six Flags says it is planning to build ‘the world’s tallest pendulum swing ride’ in 2024.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night. The ride will be called “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos” highlighting the Batman villain. The new ride will be located in the Britannia section of the park, will be 17 stories high and reach speeds of up to 75 MPH. Other features of the ride will include:

  • Forty guests are seated facing out, and feet dangling
  • The giant disk spins as it swings, offering a duel motion experience
  • Riders fly back and forth, 172 feet into the air

All riders must be at least 52 inches tall.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo. in October.
Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.

Latest News

2 Paducah Tilghman High School students accused of making threats to school in separate incidents
2 Paducah Tilghman High School students accused of making threats to school in separate incidents
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Murray, Ky. man
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Murray, Ky. man
Graves Co. woman, juvenile arrested on burglary charges in western Ky.
Graves Co. woman, juvenile arrested on burglary charges in western Ky.
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died