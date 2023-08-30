Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

‘Take Flight with Freeman Tour’ to cover West Tennessee

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman speaks with people at the university’s RISE Campaign...
UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman speaks with people at the university’s RISE Campaign celebration on August 11. Freeman will travel throughout West Tennessee to meet people and students.(UT Martin)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - People across West Tennessee will have the chance to meet the new chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Through a series of visits to West Tennessee cities, Dr. Yancy Freeman has began the “Take Flight with Freeman Tour.” Starting on August 17 and 18, the tour began with visits to high schools and other locations in Weakley County, the home of UT Martin. The next stop will be in Henry County on September 13.

Freeman’s tenure as the 12th chancellor of UT Martin began on August 9. Freeman said he is ready to meet the people of West Tennessee and talk to them about UT Martin.

“I am living my dream by coming to UTM and having an opportunity to work with the faculty and staff to help our students reach every single personal and professional goal in their lives,” said Freeman. “This is the chance for me to do more and give more. I view this opportunity as a chance to be more impactful and to help this community.”

The tour will include stops at local high schools, and each stop will include a reception for people to meet Freeman and speak with him. Along with stops in West Tennessee cities and the Nashville area, Freeman will also visit the UTM Regional Centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

For more information about the Take Flight with Freeman Tour, you can visit the UT Martin website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo. in October.
Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.

Latest News

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Thomas D. Fike II, 42 of Marion, Ill., is...
Marion, Ill. man accused of threating multiple people in court case arrested
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make three stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday and...
Gov. Parson to make stops in southeast Missouri
A rendering of “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos”
‘Tallest Pendulum Swing Ride’ coming to Six Flags St. Louis