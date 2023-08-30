‘Take Flight with Freeman Tour’ to cover West Tennessee

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - People across West Tennessee will have the chance to meet the new chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Through a series of visits to West Tennessee cities, Dr. Yancy Freeman has began the “Take Flight with Freeman Tour.” Starting on August 17 and 18, the tour began with visits to high schools and other locations in Weakley County, the home of UT Martin. The next stop will be in Henry County on September 13.

Freeman’s tenure as the 12th chancellor of UT Martin began on August 9. Freeman said he is ready to meet the people of West Tennessee and talk to them about UT Martin.

“I am living my dream by coming to UTM and having an opportunity to work with the faculty and staff to help our students reach every single personal and professional goal in their lives,” said Freeman. “This is the chance for me to do more and give more. I view this opportunity as a chance to be more impactful and to help this community.”

The tour will include stops at local high schools, and each stop will include a reception for people to meet Freeman and speak with him. Along with stops in West Tennessee cities and the Nashville area, Freeman will also visit the UTM Regional Centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

For more information about the Take Flight with Freeman Tour, you can visit the UT Martin website.

