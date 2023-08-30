Southeast Mo. State to host informational events for families for the 2023-24 academic year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the fall semester begins at Southeast Missouri State University, the Office of Admissions is working to bring new visitors to campus with a list of informational events--both on and off campus.

According to Director of Admissions Lenell Hahn, the goal is to help families get an understanding of the university by learning about the campus, student success stories and their majors of interest.

The first on-site visit day is Southeast’s Show Me Day, with three different dates throughout the 2023-2024 school year. In the fall, Show Me Day will be hosted on October 7 and on November 11. Another Show Me Day is scheduled for March 23, 2024.

“Show Me Day is an exciting event,” Hahn said. “We have tours of all our facilities, chances to talk to faculty from all fields and an academic and student life fair. This day lets families see all our support services and opportunities to be involved while you’re a student at Southeast.”

At select cities, there will be opportunities for families to ask questions--without having to travel to Cape Girardeau. The SEMO On the Road reception series is the Office of Admissions’ traveling visit, and will kick off this September. The Office of Admissions will be at the following locations:

· Sikeston, Missouri: SEMO Sikeston – Sep. 12

· Kennett, Missouri: SEMO Kennett – Sep. 13

· St. Louis, Missouri: SqWires Restaurant and Market – Sep. 18

· Belleville, Illinois: Eckert’s Country Restaurant – Sep. 19

· St. Charles, Missouri: Quintessential – Sep. 20

This series is a way to get information and ask questions before making a campus visit or attending a Show Me Day.

Visit Friday is another on-campus informational event that will be held twice throughout the year to welcome students to campus for an overview of what being a Redhawk is about. There is one scheduled this fall on Friday, Oct. 27. The other event is set for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

There are additional admissions events planned for those who are going into specific fields:

· Holland College of Arts and Media Open House: Tuesday, Sep. 26

· Health Professions Day: Friday, Oct. 6

· Future Teacher Day: Friday, April 5, 2024

New this year, Southeast will host the First Generation Leadership Symposium. This will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and will include a mix of admitted, enrolled and prospective students who are the first in their families to go to college.

For more information, visit admissions@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2590.

