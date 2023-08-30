Heartland Votes
Some SIU students travel to Horseshoe Lake to learn about land-use policies, environmental and social justice

Nearly 70 Southern Illinois University students traveled to Horseshoe Lake to learn more about...
Nearly 70 Southern Illinois University students traveled to Horseshoe Lake to learn more about land use policies and environmental and social justice.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Nearly 70 Southern Illinois University students traveled to Horseshoe Lake to learn more about land use policies and environmental and social justice.

SIU leaders say the trip on Wednesday, August 30 was an opportunity for property law students to get a first-hand look at environmental restoration.

SIU law students canoed and toured the property on Horseshoe Lake.

Law professor Sheila Simon said the journey was an opportunity for her property law students to get a look at environmental restoration that is made possible through the ways they can split ownership and control of the land along the Mississippi River.

Simon said this type of trip is important for her students to learn about.

“The hope here is to get them to see that law is just not something that exist on the books, that it really can have an impact on all of us. On people who can own property in a floodplain, on all of us who breathe oxygen and appreciate what wetlands can do for us,” Sheila Simon said.

The effort is part of a 2.5 year, multi-layered collaborative project from a 2022 award of more than $16 million.

Simon said once students return to campus, they will also study the impact of a 2011 Mississippi River flood near Cairo, Illinois.

More on this study can be found here.

