Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of Leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Rare leatherback sea turtles have hatched on Ocracoke Island for the first time in almost two decades, according to officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The leatherback is the largest of all living turtles and is on the endangered species list.

Officials said the last time the sea turtle species hatched anywhere along the National Seashore was in 2007.

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.

The National Seashore first posted about the presence of the nest on June 22 when a leatherback mother turtle laid 93 eggs in her Ocracoke Island nest.

Officials said the incubation period for leatherback turtles is 70 days, and that so far 19 hatchlings have emerged from the nest and started their journey towards the ocean.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo. in October.
Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman speaks with people at the university’s RISE Campaign...
‘Take Flight with Freeman Tour’ to cover West Tennessee
Surveillance camera captures drive-by shooting
Drive-by shooting captured on doorbell camera
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea