Return to Sunset celebration set for this weekend in Sikeston

Following the parade on Saturday, there will be a day full of activities at Lincoln Park with plenty of vendors and food offerings, including barbeque.(Action News 5)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Return to Sunset celebration is set to return this weekend in Sikeston.

Starting on Friday, September 1, there are plenty of events planned, beginning with a Mix & Mingle at the Clinton Building. At 6 p.m., those attending can meet new people as they listen to live music. Tickets for the Mix & Mingle are on sale now for $15 and $20 at the door.

On Saturday, September 2, the celebration will begin with a parade. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Park with the parade starting at 11 a.m.

Following the parade, there will be a day full of activities at Lincoln Park with plenty of vendors and food offerings, including barbeque. There will also be bingo, football, bouncy houses, sprinkles and music.

A basketball game and softball game are planned at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers are still needed for the softball game.

On Sunday, there will be praise and worship at the Westend Missionary Baptist Church. Service will start at 11 a.m.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets for the Mix & Mingle event, you can call 573-703-3113.

