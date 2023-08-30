Paducah man arrested in connection with robbery now charged with firearm offenses

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man arrested last week in connection with a robbery in Paducah now has been charged with firearms-related offenses.

On March 25, Paducah police officers responded to a robbery that had occurred in the area of North 25th Street. A man told detectives he talk with a person on a social media site and agreed to meet to buy drugs.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, when the man arrived, he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. They then stole money and a handgun from the victim.

During the investigation, Detective Casey Steenbergen identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Jamarree Holland of Paducah. Steenbergen obtained an arrest warrant, charging Holland with first-degree robbery.

Detectives travelled to Graves County on Wednesday, August 23, and notified authorities there to affect Holland’s arrest when he showed up for court. At the time of Holland’s arrest, a handgun was found in his vehicle with the serial number on the gun’s frame partially removed.

Steenbergen contacted the original purchaser of the gun, who said it had been stolen in the spring, but he didn’t report the theft to authorities.

Just after noon on August 29, Steenbergen went to the McCracken County Jail where Holland is currently incarcerated. Holland was charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

