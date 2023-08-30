Heartland Votes
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea

FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program reporting on American soldier Travis King, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023.South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

The launch came hours after the United States flew long-range B1-B bombers to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea as part of its annual drills with South Korea.

Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.

