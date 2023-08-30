Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses

MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has begun the process of awarding licenses to prospective small-scale cannabis operations.

In early August, the state announced that it had collected more than 1600 microbusiness applications statewide for dispensary and wholesale businesses. Under the new program, the state will allow just six per congressional district. Four of the six will be microdispensaries.

On Monday, DHHS published a list of lottery winners and began the process of reaching out to the applicants. The results for US Congressional District 1 showed that 121 applications had been filed for dispensaries, and another 21 had been submitted for wholesale/growing operations.

The state had not yet published the names of the awardees. An attached summary of the lottery results clarified that the top names drawn would not automatically earn a license.

“The Department will review the top-drawn applicants to verify the information within the application is complete and demonstrates eligibility for a microbusiness license. During this review, the Department may request additional information or documents be provided by the applicant before a license is issued,” it read.

The microlicense program was designed to bring new entrepreneurs into the industry, especially those who lacked the capital to start a traditional dispensary after the state legalized cannabis use.

Some businesses and people involved in the industry have criticized the program, however, because of the restrictions on the microbusiness license.

Lila Waier, the owner of the Grow Gear supply shop in Lindwood Hills, said she is skeptical that the businesses operating under the microlicense program will be able to turn a profit because of the program’s structure.

“This isn’t a marketplace that’s based on excellence or merit. It’s you winning a lottery, and then you’re at the mercy of the other lottery winners,” Waier said.

The businesses must also operate within a closed system, with microwholesale operations only able to sell directly to microdispensaries. Wholesale operations are also limited to 250 flowering plants, which Waier believes will not yield a good return on investment.

“They’re definitely limited in how well they can do,” she said.

Some industry leaders have compared marijuana microbusinesses to craft brewing operations in that they will operate in somewhat niche markets and depend on customers willing to pay a premium for specialty or boutique products.

“Pay attention to who’s behind that brands so you can give dollars to who you want to support,” she recommended.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
Former SEMO Wide Receiver Johnny King signs with Eagles
Former SEMO Wide Receiver signs with Eagles

Latest News

This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
Courtnie Weatherford, 40 of Pilot Oak, Ky., was arrested along with a 15-year-old after a home...
Graves Co. woman, juvenile arrested on burglary charges in western Ky.
Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control
Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control ‘You gotta follow the law’
Joshua McKinney is a dispatcher with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department who is familiar with...
Cape Girardeau dispatcher shares safety tips after housing escaped alligator