Marion, Ill. man accused of threating multiple people in court case arrested
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into threats made against made against multiple people leads to the arrest of Marion, Illinois man.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Thomas D. Fike II was arrested on Tuesday, August 29 and booked into the Calloway County Jail on four counts retaliating against participation in a legal process charges.
The sheriff’s office said Fike II is accused of making threats to harm multiple people involved in an ongoing court case.
