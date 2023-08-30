Marion, Ill. man accused of threating multiple people in court case arrested

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into threats made against made against multiple people leads to the arrest of Marion, Illinois man.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Thomas D. Fike II was arrested on Tuesday, August 29 and booked into the Calloway County Jail on four counts retaliating against participation in a legal process charges.

The sheriff’s office said Fike II is accused of making threats to harm multiple people involved in an ongoing court case.

