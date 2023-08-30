Heartland Votes
Marion, Ill. man accused of threating multiple people in court case arrested

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Thomas D. Fike II, 42 of Marion, Ill., is...
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Thomas D. Fike II, 42 of Marion, Ill., is accused of making threats to harm multiple involved in an ongoing court case.(Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into threats made against made against multiple people leads to the arrest of Marion, Illinois man.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Thomas D. Fike II was arrested on Tuesday, August 29 and booked into the Calloway County Jail on four counts retaliating against participation in a legal process charges.

The sheriff’s office said Fike II is accused of making threats to harm multiple people involved in an ongoing court case.

