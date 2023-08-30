Kentucky law aims to hold anyone making school violence threats accountable

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two juveniles are facing charges after making threats at Paducah Tilghman High School on Tuesday.

Two separate incidents, and two separate threats of violence, have Paducah police reiterating, they’re not taking school safety lightly. Just weeks into the school year, officials say they want to set a precedent immediately.

“It is concerning because this is not something that kids need to deal with on a daily basis in school,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.

Laird is talking about two threats reported Tuesday morning to the school resource officer at Paducah Tilghman High School.

He said anything that puts students at risk really strikes a nerve.

“We have two examples very close to home of school shootings,” the chief said. “So it’s something that I know our school system takes very serious and so do we.”

And a new law on the books in Kentucky aims to hold anyone making those threats accountable.

State Representative Randy Bridges (R-Paducah) spoke to Heartland News by phone about the measure.

“We need to take behavioral issues seriously in schools,” Bridges said.

Bridges voted for HB 538, which gives a school board the authority to expel a student for up to twelve months if they make a violent threat.

“This would be based on clear and convincing evidence that the students made threats posing imminent danger to students, faculty, and staff,” the state representative said.

Representative Bridges said he cannot comment on the situation here, but protecting this school is personal for him.

“My daughter is actually an instructor, a teacher, at Paducah Tilghman High School,” Bridges said. “My wife is a retired educator of 30 years and my son and daughter-in-law are educators out of state.”

Back at the police station, Chief Laird offers this message to your children.

“Be cognizant of what you’re saying and if you’re angry about something there’s other outlets than to make threats towards somebody or to commit some act of violence,” Laird said.

We reached out to Paducah Public Schools, but they were not available for comment.

