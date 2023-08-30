Heartland Votes
Journey of the Monarch program at Giant City State Park

Every fall, thousands of Monarch Butterflies migrate south to Central Mexico. Giant City is a stopping point for the insects(WBKO)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - During the entire month of September, Giant City State Park will be celebrating the Monarch Butterfly by participating in a tagging program.

Every fall, thousands of Monarch Butterflies migrate south to Central Mexico. Giant City is a stopping point for the insects, and the State Park is asking for help.

Those interested in the tagging program can help the University of Kansas track Monarch Butterfly by participating. Between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, you can stop by the Visitors Center for a quick tutorial on the Monarch, the correct way to catch them, and ideas on where to find them in the park.

After the tutorial, visitors are encouraged to head to the field to try and catch a butterfly. They will then bring Monarchs back to the Visitor Center where they will be tagged and released.

All the supplies and instructions will be provided. To reserve your spot, you can contact the Giant City Visitors Center by calling 618-457-4836.

