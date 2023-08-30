Heartland Votes
John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

