Graves Co. woman, juvenile arrested for burglary in western Ky.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman and juvenile on Tuesday after a home was...
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman and juvenile on Tuesday after a home was robbed over the weekend.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman and juvenile on Tuesday after a home was robbed over the weekend.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on August 29, deputies responded to a residential burglary compliant on Kingston Road just south of KY 94. The victim said the burglary had taken place on Saturday, August 26 around 1 p.m.

While at the home, deputies gathered video evidence that showed two white female suspects. Video also showed the suspects forcing their way into the home.

After further investigation and help from the community, deputies learned the suspects were 40-year-old Courtnie Weatherford of Pilot Oak, Kentucky and a 15-year-old female juvenile.

Deputies found Weatherford and arrested her for the charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. She was taken to an out-of-county facility.

The juvenile was located and cited for the same charges. She was then released to a parent/guardian.

