Grass identification program at Giant City State Park on September 8

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - A program for people to learn how to identify grasses is coming to Giant City State Park on September 8.

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Erin Garret with the University of Illinois Extension will teach tips and techniques to help you identify several different common grasses in southern Illinois.

The indoor presentation will be followed by a short outdoor hike. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, you can contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.

