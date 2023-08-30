Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson to make stops in southeast Missouri

Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make three stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday and...
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make three stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday.(ky3)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make three stops in southeast Missouri this week.

He will be attending a ribbon cutting ceremony and two Fisher Delta Research events.

The first stop will be on Wednesday evening, August 30, in Caruthersville where Gov. Parson will be attending a ribbon cutting ceremony for the New Day Recovery Center.

Former Missouri State Senator Doug Libla is also set to attend the event.

Parson will then attend the Fisher Delta Research Appreciation dinner in Gobler.

On Thursday, the governor is scheduled to attend the Fisher Delta Research Appreciation breakfast in Portageville before heading back to Jefferson City for ceremonial bill signings.

Parson has spent much of the week attending ceremonially bill signings, grand openings and ribbon cuttings throughout Missouri.

