Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in observance of Overdose Awareness Day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, August 31.

In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple. Along with the order, this is in observance of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky, with purple being the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.

Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year on August 31 to raise awareness of drug overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in this tribute.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo. in October.
Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.

Latest News

The public information officer with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of...
EMA directors, first responders, health care workers from across Ill. take part in 3-day public information course in Marion
Nearly 70 Southern Illinois University students traveled to Horseshoe Lake to learn more about...
Some SIU students travel to Horseshoe Lake to learn about land-use policies, environmental and social justice
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Collin Sechrest, 23, of Dix, was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing police, armed...
Dix, Ill. man accused of leading officers on chase, hitting deputy’s vehicle