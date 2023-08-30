Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, August 31.

In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple. Along with the order, this is in observance of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky, with purple being the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.

Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year on August 31 to raise awareness of drug overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in this tribute.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.