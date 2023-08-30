First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Unusually nice weather for the next few days....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We’re going to finish out August with some unusually pleasant weather before things start to heat up again over the weekend. A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air will be blowing in from the north today, making for a breezy and mild day….highs about 80 to 85, but the breeze and dropping dew points will make it feel a bit cooler. By Thursday morning we’ll be in the 50s over most of the area….except around 60 in the Missouri Bootheel. Thursday will be pleasant as well, although a bit less breezy.

Over the weekend an upper ridge will start to redevelop over the middle of the country. This will bring a rather rapid warming trend…with highs near 90 by Saturday afternoon and then low 90s by Sunday and Monday. Dew points/humidity will rebound as well, so it will feel more like summer again. There may be just enough moisture around for some isolated afternoon thunderstorms by early next week, but at this point no major weather systems seem headed our way so rainfall is expected to remain sparse.

