First Alert: Breezy, cooler Wednesday

(KFVS) - A shot of cooler and drier air will be blowing into the Heartland from the north today.

This will make for a breezy and mild day with highs in the low to mid 80s, but it will feel cooler because of the northerly winds.

Dense fog is also possible this morning, especially around lakes and rivers.

By Thursday morning, lows will be in the 50s, except in the Bootheel where lows will be a touch warmer in the 60s.

Thursday continues to look pleasant as well, and a bit less breezy.

It will start to heat up again over the Labor Day weekend with a rapid warming trend.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees Saturday and then by the low 90s by Sunday and Monday.

Humidity will also rebound, making it feel more like summer again.

No major weather systems seem to be headed toward the Heartland, so rainfall is expected to remain sparse, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible by early next week.

