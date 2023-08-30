Extended Kentucky highway closures due to flash flooding damage

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Ballard County Highway Maintenance Crew has completed replacement of a culvert along KY 358/Hinkleville Road.

The culvert was damaged during flash flooding in late July. The reopening of KY 358 at the 4 mile marker in Ballard County leaves three highways closed due to infrastructure damage.

KY 1686 in Hickman County is expected to reopen by September 2.

U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal north of Clinton in Hickman County for erosion repairs.

Motorists should be aware that as some of these locations reopen, there may be a rough pavement that will be allowed to settle for several months before a permanent asphalt cap is placed on the excavation.

Here is these updated list of extended closures dur to infrastructure damage as of 11:15 a.m. on August 30:

Ballard County

KY 358/Hinkleville Road is OPEN near the 4mm where a culvert replacement has been completed between Hinkleville and U.S. 62

Graves County

KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to extensive erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road

Hickman County

U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge - Work has started at this site and could be completed by September 8

KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Repairs could be completed this week

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and Barricades posted

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.