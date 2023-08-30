EMA directors, first responders, health care workers from across Ill. take part in 3-day public information course in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Nearly 30 Emergency Management Agency directors, first responders and health care workers from across Illinois are taking part in a three-day public information course in Marion.

The course is designed to help with their public information skills in the need of a crisis or emergency.

The public information officer with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security said it’s critical to host these seminars.

“During an emergency or disaster, it’s critically important for us to get that information out. Not only from the state side but from our local and our county partners. Getting critical information out provides a lot more safety opportunities for everybody,” said Kevin Sur, public information officer with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security.

The course continues through Thursday, August 31 at the Marion Pavilion.

