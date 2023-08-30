Dix, Ill. man accused of leading officers on chase, hitting deputy’s vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of leading officers on a chase and hitting a deputy’s vehicle with his truck, all while allegedly transporting methamphetamine.

Collin Sechrest, 23, of Dix, was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing police, armed violence, meth delivery 15-100 grams, felon in possession of a firearm while on parole, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to state property.

According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives assigned to the joint narcotics division were investigating illegal drug sales in the county and learned Sechrest was allegedly transporting and selling drugs.

Detectives found and tried to conduct a traffic stop on Sechrest in a Ford pickup on Highway 37, which led to a chase through Bonnie, Ina, I-57 northbound, I-64 eastbound and ended on Highway 37.

During the end of the chase, deputies say Sechrest’s truck hit a deputy’s vehicle. No one was injured.

Sechrest was taken into custody and detectives found methamphetamine, a loaded .32-caliber revolver and cash.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sechrest was on parole. Due to the incident, they say a parole violation warrant was issued for Sechrest, which has no bond. Bond on the remaining felony charges is to be set by a judge.

