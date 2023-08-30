Cool weather to end the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area during the predawn hours and drier and slightly cooler air has moved in. It has been a bit breezy at times today thanks to high pressure to our north and a hurricane to our south. The winds will relax after sunset and temperatures will begin to drop through the 60s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will start off with some patchy valley fog otherwise we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

