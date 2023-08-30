Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop prescribing puberty blockers to minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office puts a Kansas City hospital, and others across the state, on notice.

AG Andrew Bailey’s office said Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is one of the hospitals that received the letter, dated Aug. 28, 2023.

The letter warns the health providers to “immediately cease and desist performing gender transition surgeries” and other “experimental treatment” on minors.

According to the date on the letter, the AG’s office sent it just hours after a new Missouri law restricting the access of gender-affirming health care took effect Monday.

The other hospitals that received the notice are Washington University, Southampton Health Care, and Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and AIDS Project of the Ozarks in Springfield, according to the AG’s office.

The people of Missouri have spoken decisively on this issue through their elected representatives, and the courts, after a full evidentiary hearing, have declined to enjoin the law. The time for experimenting on Missouri’s children is over.

LGBTQ+ advocates who sued to overturn the health care law say they were dealt a blow last week when a judge allowed the law to take effect as the court challenge proceeds.

