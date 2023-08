ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 in 10 innings Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Willson Contreras homered twice and Tommy Edman singled in the winning run in the 10th inning to give St. Louis the win.

The Cardinals will host the Padres at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to close out the series at home.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.