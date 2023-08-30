Cape Girardeau dispatcher shares safety tips after housing escaped alligator

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alligators would be common sight in places like Florida, but not here in Missouri.

An escaped alligator was found in a Cape Girardeau neighborhood over the weekend, but has since been returned to its owner.

The alligator was able to escape while its owner was cleaning the gator’s enclosure and made a run for it across the road.

Joshua McKinney is a dispatcher with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department who is familiar with reptiles, so he took care of the alligator until the owners were located.

When he arrived, the owner’s neighbor knew exactly what to do and was able to capture the alligator and tape its mouth.

But McKinney says if you don’t know what to do, you should leave the reptile alone.

”These things are extremely dangerous and even at a small size, they can still take chunks out of your hand or other body parts if it were to get ahold of it--it definitely can send you to the E.R.,” McKinney said. “So if you don’t know what you’re doing, it’s best to just leave it alone and wait for someone who’s trained to come and handle it.”

McKinney shared some of the rules and regulations in Mo. when it comes to owning reptiles.

”There’s actually no law against owning an alligator or any dangerous reptile. We have some of the most lax exotic animal laws in the Union,” McKinney said. “So if you wanted to own an exotic animal in the state of Mo., simply all you have to do is purchase that alligator and then you just keep it at your house. And once it gets 8 feet long, then you have to register it with your local police department--that goes for any dangerous reptile.”

McKinney says if you see an alligator, notify authorities and to not attempt to move it yourself or try to feed the reptile.

