Breezy and mild today

By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Wednesday, today is going to be a great day to enjoy the outdoors! A cold front has passed through bringing us slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Afternoon high temperatures continue in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little breezy throughout the day with northeast wind gusts up to 18 mph. Tonight, clear and calm with lows in the mid 50s. Patchy fog is expected overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday is going to be the nicest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 70s! Conditions start to heat up as we head into Labor Day weekend.

