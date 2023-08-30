Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Arsonists burn playground equipment at Independence elementary school

Arsonists burn playground equipment at Independence elementary school
Arsonists burn playground equipment at Independence elementary school
By Greg Payne
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The school year is off to a sad start at an elementary school in Independence. First, it was too hot to play on the playground, now all the equipment is heavily damaged after an apparent arson.

“What used to exist here was a tunnel for the kids to fall through and there was a slide,” says Principal Montel Evans, of Thomas Hart Benton Elementary.

What remains of the playground at the elementary school is a melted mess.

“My first thought was, who would knowingly do something like this that would have an impact on our four-year-old children?” says Evans.

The answer to that question can be found on the school’s surveillance camera.

It captures early Sunday morning a white vehicle driving through the school parking lot before eventually coming to a stop.

We never see anyone leave the car, but the next clip shows a group of people leaving the playground area, with what appears to be flames off in the distance.

The final video shows first responders arriving and the playground engulfed in flames, leaving the source of fun now unusable.

“That’s just crazy, that’s just crazy,” says parent Kari Hartman.

Hartman’s son goes to school at the elementary school.

“Just why? That’s for kids. Don’t set schools on fire, don’t set kids’ stuff on fire, like they didn’t do anything,” said Hartman.

Principal Evans says despite the frustration of many adults, it’s the kids that are being impacted the most.

“I think I’m deeply devastated by the fact that I have had to come up here and see kids tell me ‘Principal Evans, our playground is broken.’ You talk about last week being extremely hot, this was the first week they actually got to get out there and play on the playground. They knew it was here, they were excited about this on Monday, only to find out it wasn’t here,” Evans said.

Evans said he hopes to eventually get the playground fixed.

The Independence Police Department told KCTV they are actively investigating this case and encourage anyone with information to contact their department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Pennington said “Parker” was more than a pet, he was a member of the family since they rescued...
Mo. State Highway Patrol asked to investigate death of dog in Stoddard County
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
Former SEMO Wide Receiver Johnny King signs with Eagles
Former SEMO Wide Receiver signs with Eagles

Latest News

This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
Courtnie Weatherford, 40 of Pilot Oak, Ky., was arrested along with a 15-year-old after a home...
Graves Co. woman, juvenile arrested on burglary charges in western Ky.
Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control
Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control ‘You gotta follow the law’
Joshua McKinney is a dispatcher with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department who is familiar with...
Cape Girardeau dispatcher shares safety tips after housing escaped alligator
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses