Arsonists burn playground equipment at Independence elementary school

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The school year is off to a sad start at an elementary school in Independence. First, it was too hot to play on the playground, now all the equipment is heavily damaged after an apparent arson.

“What used to exist here was a tunnel for the kids to fall through and there was a slide,” says Principal Montel Evans, of Thomas Hart Benton Elementary.

What remains of the playground at the elementary school is a melted mess.

“My first thought was, who would knowingly do something like this that would have an impact on our four-year-old children?” says Evans.

The answer to that question can be found on the school’s surveillance camera.

It captures early Sunday morning a white vehicle driving through the school parking lot before eventually coming to a stop.

We never see anyone leave the car, but the next clip shows a group of people leaving the playground area, with what appears to be flames off in the distance.

The final video shows first responders arriving and the playground engulfed in flames, leaving the source of fun now unusable.

“That’s just crazy, that’s just crazy,” says parent Kari Hartman.

Hartman’s son goes to school at the elementary school.

“Just why? That’s for kids. Don’t set schools on fire, don’t set kids’ stuff on fire, like they didn’t do anything,” said Hartman.

Principal Evans says despite the frustration of many adults, it’s the kids that are being impacted the most.

“I think I’m deeply devastated by the fact that I have had to come up here and see kids tell me ‘Principal Evans, our playground is broken.’ You talk about last week being extremely hot, this was the first week they actually got to get out there and play on the playground. They knew it was here, they were excited about this on Monday, only to find out it wasn’t here,” Evans said.

Evans said he hopes to eventually get the playground fixed.

The Independence Police Department told KCTV they are actively investigating this case and encourage anyone with information to contact their department.

