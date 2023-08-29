Woman accused of resisting arrest, kicking deputy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of resisting arrest and kicking a deputy while she was being placed in a patrol vehicle.

Olivia G. Lopez was cited for domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

She was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the scene of a domestic battery around 11:48 a.m. on August 19.

Lopez allegedly “battered” a domestic partner in the parking lot at the Road Ranger, located at the intersection of Illinois 148 and Interstate 57. She left the scene before deputies arrived.

At around 11:07 p.m., deputies learned officers from the Marion Police Department were at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Marion talking to Lopez about a separate incident. Deputies arrived on scene and told Lopez she was under arrest for domestic battery.

She’s accused of resisting arrest, kicking a deputy in the torso twice and kicking the window of the patrol vehicle.

