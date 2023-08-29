Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man who appeared on CrownVision every sixth inning once upon a time will make a return to Kauffman Stadium.

Garth Brooks is set to make “a major announcement” on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to a release.

He will be joined by a special guest, and “stars from across the world of sports will also be in attendance.”

Brooks is no stranger to Kansas City. The country music star opened the then-Sprint Center with nine consecutive sold-out shows in 2007. He also performed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2021.

ALSO READ: Kansas City pitmaster represents metro in national competition show

He played with the Royals in the team’s 2004 Spring Training as a fundraiser for his Teammates for Kids Foundation.

Tuesday’s press conference is in coordination with TuneIn Radio. KCTV5 will live stream the event, which is not open to the public.

ALSO READ: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Chiefs stars featured in 2023 NFL ad campaign

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman is found dead in her vehicle
A man is accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, August 27.
Man accused of shooting woman in Sikeston; arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested

Latest News

Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Two men were sentenced for a carjacking and armed robbery that happened in May 2023 in...
2 men sentenced for Carbondale carjacking, armed robbery
The owner of an alligator caught in a Cape Girardeau backyard has been found.
Owner of alligator found, Cape Girardeau police say
KYTC personnel were mowing along the ramp when a tractor overturned.
I-24 Paducah exit 4 westbound ramp closed due to overturned tractor
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on repairing the damage caused by recent flash...
Kentucky highways closed after flash flooding damage