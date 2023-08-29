Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., 78-year-old Nina Rhodes of Sunrise Beach, was in a Jeep Grand Cherokee lowering a boat into the lake at the Shawnee Bend Access.

In the process of pulling the trailer out of the water, Rhodes had an unknown medical event causing the Jeep to go back into the water with her inside.

Rhodes was pronounced dead around an hour later.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 32nd fatal crash in 2023.

