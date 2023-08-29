Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks

Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., 78-year-old Nina Rhodes of Sunrise Beach, was in a Jeep Grand Cherokee lowering a boat into the lake at the Shawnee Bend Access.

In the process of pulling the trailer out of the water, Rhodes had an unknown medical event causing the Jeep to go back into the water with her inside.

Rhodes was pronounced dead around an hour later.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 32nd fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A man is accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, August 27.
Man accused of shooting woman in Sikeston; arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County.
Mississippi man killed in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County

Latest News

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman is found dead in her vehicle
Missouri DNR meeting
Missouri DNR addresses concerns over a permit for beef packing plant to dump waste into the Pomme De Terre River
City Utilities heads to Florida
Springfield City Utilities and other crews from around Missouri deploy to Florida ahead of Idalia
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old was injured in a UTV crash Monday afternoon.
18-year-old injured in UTV crash in Bollinger Co.
According to the city of Cape Girardeau, three of its six wards will have elections on April 4,...
3 of 6 wards in Cape Girardeau to have elections in April 2024