SIU students to learn about environmental policies during trip to Mississippi River flood plain

Nearly 70 students from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale will travel to a Mississippi...
Nearly 70 students from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale will travel to a Mississippi River flood plain in Alexander County, Ill. on Wednesday to learn more about land use policies and environmental social justice.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Nearly 70 students from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale will travel to a Mississippi River flood plain in Alexander County, Ill. on Wednesday to learn more about land use policies and environmental social justice.

According to a release from SIU, on August 30, a group of law and media arts students will have the opportunity to get what assistant professor of law Sheila Simon calls a “first-hand look at environmental restoration, made possible through the ways we can split ownership and control of the land.”

Simon, who proposed the trip to the Dogtooth Bend area near Horseshoe Lake, will be joined by students in media arts professor Sarah Lewison’s fall course in environmental media.

“I hope they begin to grasp the long life and autonomy of the river--especially as we examine another contemporary legal concept, which is that entities such as rivers should be bestowed rights of existence, besides that, a critical understanding of the inherent conflicts involved,” Lewison said.

For the past two summers, third-year law student Robert Phillippe has worked under Simon’s supervision to resolve issues regarding land titles to properties in Dogtooth Bend in a cooperative arrangement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and The Nature Conservancy, according to the release.

This collaborative work compensates several local landowners for not farming their flood-prone land. The conservation easements allow for restoration of land which can then tolerate regular flooding, according to Simon.

The effort is part of a two and a half year multi-layered collaborative project from a 2022 award of more than $16 million from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

“This expedition to Horseshoe Lake and the focus on property is an amazing example of the kind of vivid learning experiences students can have in our region,” Lewison said.

When students return, they will also study the impact of a 2011 Mississippi River flood near Cairo, Illinois, along with the inactive village of Pinhook, Missouri, which was destroyed after a levee was dynamited to divert flood waters from Cairo.

