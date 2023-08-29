Rep. Smith to tour flood damage in Glen Allen, Mo.

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Congressman Jason Smith is scheduled to tour flood damage in Glen Allen, Missouri, on Tuesday morning, August 29.

Homes, roads and campgrounds in Bollinger County were hit by major flash flooding a couple weeks ago.

This is the second time Rep. Smith has visited Glen Allen this year.

He was there back in April after a tornado ripped through the town killing five people.

After his Bollinger County visit, Smith will attend a pair of farm tour events in Scott City.

The first is at Inland Rice Company then he will tour Midwest Agri-Chemico.

