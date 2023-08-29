A reinforcing shot of cooler air on the way

Heartland Votes
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few showers along a cold front in Central Illinois this evening. This front will move through the Heartland later tonight however, we will likely not see any showers with the front as these showers are expected to weaken. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 60s late. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s far north to middle 60s south. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. We will will see northeasterly winds develop during the afternoon hours gusting up to 20MPH. Highs will range from the upper 70s far north to the middle 80s far south. Wednesday night will be very comfortable with winds dying down and dry air in place. Many areas will see low temperatures by Thursday morning in the lower to middle 50s.

