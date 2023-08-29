Quiet and comfortable today

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we had a nice start to the day with temperatures in the lower 60s this morning but temperatures slowly are rising back to the mid 80s for the afternoon. A few clouds will linger around this afternoon and into tonight as a cold front move through this evening. Wednesday and Thursday are going to be the best days of the week! Expecting temperatures slightly below average, near the lower 80s, with dew points in the 60s. The evenings are going to feel great for any outdoor plans with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The heat and humidity will slowly start to work its way back into the Heartland as we head towards Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.