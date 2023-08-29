Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.

IRONDALE, Mo. (KFVS) - Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in October.

The concert on Saturday, October 7 at Big River Outdoors Campground in Washington County, Missouri will feature several artists including Jackie Tyler, Noah Mesey, Jake Stringer and more.

Tickets cost $25.

Oliver Anthony’s song “Rich Men North of Richmond” gained millions of views of social media and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

