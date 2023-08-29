Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
IRONDALE, Mo. (KFVS) - Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in October.
The concert on Saturday, October 7 at Big River Outdoors Campground in Washington County, Missouri will feature several artists including Jackie Tyler, Noah Mesey, Jake Stringer and more.
Oliver Anthony’s song “Rich Men North of Richmond” gained millions of views of social media and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
