Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Oliver Anthony to perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo.

Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo. in October.
Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in Irondale, Mo. in October.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Mo. (KFVS) - Oliver Anthony will perform at Appalachia Meets the Ozarks in October.

The concert on Saturday, October 7 at Big River Outdoors Campground in Washington County, Missouri will feature several artists including Jackie Tyler, Noah Mesey, Jake Stringer and more.

Tickets cost $25.

Oliver Anthony’s song “Rich Men North of Richmond” gained millions of views of social media and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A man is accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, August 27.
Man accused of shooting woman in Sikeston; arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested

Latest News

Olivia G. Lopez was cited for domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and...
Woman accused of resisting arrest, kicking deputy
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Two men were sentenced for a carjacking and armed robbery that happened in May 2023 in...
2 men sentenced for Carbondale carjacking, armed robbery
The owner of an alligator caught in a Cape Girardeau backyard has been found.
Owner of alligator found, Cape Girardeau police say