New synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl, study says

A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - First heroin, then fentanyl, now even more powerful synthetics could fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

They’re called netazenes and go by the street name “Frankenstein.”

A new study shows they could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.

It says patients who overdose on “Frankenstein” opioids often require two or more doses of naloxone to survive.

Fentanyl overdoses usually need just need one.

Although the synthetics have been around for a while, researchers said providers need to be ready to encounter more of them.

The small study is out Tuesday in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

