New rules for tree stands and trail cameras around Mark Twain Lake

There are new rules surrounding the use of tree stands and trail cameras on Army Corps of Engineers land around Mark Twain lake.
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - With hunting season fast approaching, there are some changes coming to the area around Mark Twain Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is instituting new regulations when it comes to the use of tree stands or trail cameras around the lake.

New this year, hunters will be able to place tree stands throughout the season instead of just a one-day placement. This runs from Sept. 1 to the end of January.

Only one tree stand, or portable blind, is permitted per person. They may only be placed in areas designated for hunting.

Also new this year is the availability of trail cameras. Previously, trail cameras were not allowed on Army Corps grounds.

For this season, hunters may place trail cameras in areas designated for hunting.

These cameras cannot be within 100 feet of hunter/fisherman access lots, adjacent roads, and designated trails. Cameras may not be used to monitor pedestrians or the recreational use of public lands.

All tree stands and trail cameras must be fixed to trees using straps. Bark-penetrating mounds are not allowed.

Natural Resource Specialist Aaron Eckelkamp said all stands and cameras must also be labeled.

“It’ll have to be correctly labeled with your name, address, phone number or conservation number, either one. If someone is in violation, we want to be able to contact the person. We want to know whose property is on government grounds to we can get ahold of them,” said Eckelkamp.

He said the main reason for these changes was to make hunting around the lake, where two different agencies own land, easier.

“We made these changes because there was a lot of confusion to hunters. Some people thought this was the Missouri Department of Conservation ground, not Corps of Engineers ground. So, we want to be across the same board with regulations, we want to mirror the same, so we don’t have that confusion to hunters,” said Eckelkamp.

He said hunting is quite popular and successful around the lake, especially with the start of crossbows.

Anyone with questions about the new regulations is asked to call the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097.

All areas in blue are open for hunting. All of the red dots represent hunter/fisherman access...
All areas in blue are open for hunting. All of the red dots represent hunter/fisherman access lots.(WGEM)

