Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mobile axe throwing zone setting up at events in the Heartland

Stonewall Axe Throwing Zone owner, Dave Jackson, is bringing his mobile axe throwing business to events in the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Axe throwing is could be coming to an event near you!

Stonewall Axe Throwing Zone will be setting up at this year’s Manifolds on Main Street and the Altenburg/East Perry Community Fair.

Dave Jackson is the owner of the mobile axe throwing zone.

Alayna Chapie tries her hand at axe throwing Live on the Breakfast Show Too.
Alayna Chapie tries her hand at axe throwing Live on the Breakfast Show Too.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)

Jackson said he got the idea of taking on this adventure when he went to his grandson’s graduation in Baltimore, Maryland.

He was talking to the owner of an axe throwing business and his mobile throwing zone.

“He said he would sell me his or I could build my own, so I decided to build my own,” said Jackson live on the Breakfast Show TOO.

It took him about 30 days, on-and-off, to build the mobile unit.

Jackson took his axe throwing zone out to his first event over the Fourth of July at the Capaha Car Club.

It costs $10 to throw 10 axes.

You can try it out your self at the Manifolds on Main Street in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 17 and at the Altenburg/East Perry Community Fair on Saturday, September 23.

Jackson said Stonewall Axe Throwing Zone can be booked for private and community events by giving him a call at 573-979-3454.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A man is accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, August 27.
Man accused of shooting woman in Sikeston; arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County.
Mississippi man killed in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County

Latest News

Mobile axe throwing in the Heartland
Mobile axe throwing in the Heartland
U.S. Congressman Jason Smith is scheduled to tour flood damage in Glen Allen, Missouri, on...
Rep. Smith to tour flood damage in Glen Allen, Mo.
Rep. Smith to tour flood damage in Glen Allen, Mo.
Rep. Smith to tour flood damage in Glen Allen, Mo.
Nichole R. Gower was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and cited for...
Fugitive caught hiding in camper in Colp, Ill.