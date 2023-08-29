Mobile axe throwing zone setting up at events in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Axe throwing is could be coming to an event near you!

Stonewall Axe Throwing Zone will be setting up at this year’s Manifolds on Main Street and the Altenburg/East Perry Community Fair.

Dave Jackson is the owner of the mobile axe throwing zone.

Alayna Chapie tries her hand at axe throwing Live on the Breakfast Show Too. (Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)

Jackson said he got the idea of taking on this adventure when he went to his grandson’s graduation in Baltimore, Maryland.

He was talking to the owner of an axe throwing business and his mobile throwing zone.

“He said he would sell me his or I could build my own, so I decided to build my own,” said Jackson live on the Breakfast Show TOO.

It took him about 30 days, on-and-off, to build the mobile unit.

Jackson took his axe throwing zone out to his first event over the Fourth of July at the Capaha Car Club.

It costs $10 to throw 10 axes.

You can try it out your self at the Manifolds on Main Street in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 17 and at the Altenburg/East Perry Community Fair on Saturday, September 23.

Jackson said Stonewall Axe Throwing Zone can be booked for private and community events by giving him a call at 573-979-3454.

