Missouri DNR addresses concerns over a permit for beef packing plant to dump waste into the Pomme De Terre River

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - Monday night, people living in Pleasant Hope and the surrounding towns voiced their concerns about waste being dumped into Pomme De Terre river.

The Missouri Prime Beef Packers wants a permit for a new waste disposal method.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Pomme De Terre Lake pavilion concerned about a plan for the plant to pour up to 350,000 gallons of waste into the river each day.

”We want to keep this from happening,” said Julie Staley, who helped organize the meeting. “We support the beef plant, but this is about the proper disposal.”

Staley is one of many who is asking the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to be clear about the permit request process. It comes after Missouri Prime Beef Packers asked the DNR to approve dumping waste into the lake.

Currently, the company spreads the waste over the ground. Still, those living near the site say the spray has oversaturated the designated land, resulting in runoff onto their properties.

”We have not even drafted the permit for this facility yet,” said Heather Peters, with DNR. “Our purpose is to come out and answer questions that folks have so they can provide the most effective comments possible as they review this permit.”

Heather Peters is the water pollution control branch chief with DNR. Once that draft is ready, she says the DNR will accept more comments from neighbors.

”We’re going to do two virtual meetings and one in-person meeting,” said Peters. “In addition, folks can submit written comments via mail or email.“

DNR has not set a date for those public hearings.

No one from the meat packing plant was at tonight’s meeting to address the neighbor’s concerns.

