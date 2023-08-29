Heartland Votes
I-24 Paducah exit 4 westbound ramp closed due to overturned tractor

KYTC personnel were mowing along the ramp when a tractor overturned.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Interstate 24 westbound exit ramp at U.S. 60 Paducah Exit 4 is blocked due to an overturned tractor.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday, August 29, crews were mowing along the ramp when a tractor overturned. They’ll need to block off the ramp to recover it.

The estimated duration is one hour, or around 12:15 p.m.

Drivers should self-detour via exit 7 or exit 3.

