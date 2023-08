CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO Wide Receiver Johnny King has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

King was in Training Camp with the Indianapolis Colts until he was waived last week.

King caught 124 passes for over 16-hundred yards and 13 touchdowns in his college career with the Redhawks.

