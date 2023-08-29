First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Nice pattern set to continue....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Our nice weather will continue today, and really for the rest of the work week. A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air will move in from the north tonight and keep things comfortable at least into the weekend. In the short term, patchy dense fog is possible this morning especially close to rivers and lakes. Otherwise just a few clouds today with highs of about 82 to 87, and dew points only near 60. Wednesday will be breezy and a few degrees cooler, with highs of about 80 to 85.

The only downside to this pattern is the continued lack of any real rain chances. For those areas that did not get rain the past weekend…..we are now going over two weeks without precip. Although we will be getting warmer and more humid again by the weekend and into next week, there are no major weather systems headed our way, so any shower activity would likely be isolated.

