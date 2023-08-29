First Alert: Plenty of sunshine without oppressive heat, humidity

(KFVS) - What a difference a week makes when it comes to the weather in the Heartland!

Our very comfortable and sunny pattern continues today and the rest of the work week.

Afternoon highs will range from 82 to 87 degrees with dew point only near 60. This is much different from last week when heat indices were well into the triple digits.

Patchy dense fog is possible this morning, especially close to rivers and lakes.

A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air will move in from the north tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday is looking breezy and a few degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Conditions will remain sunny and comfortable at least into the weekend.

The Labor Day holiday weekend and into next week is looking warmer and more humid as winds shift back to the southwest.

Afternoon highs look to rebound into the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

As of right now, there are no major weather systems headed our way, so any shower activity would likely be isolated.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.