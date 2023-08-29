Heartland Votes
FBI: More than 20 suspects arrested in Louisville, more information to be released

WAVE News Alert
(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FBI Louisville has confirmed more than 20 suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Authorities reportedly confiscated drugs as well.

FBI Louisville said it has been working with several partners around the city to make these arrests.

More information is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

