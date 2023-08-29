FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FBI Louisville has arrested 26 people in connection to a massive drug ring investigation. Eight others are still at large.

All individuals involved are residents of Louisville or southern Indiana. They face charges involving methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms offenses.

The 26 people were arrested and will make an appearance in court on Tuesday and Wednesday. Suspects are divided into four different indictments.

Suspects are listed below.

Thomas Gunter, 39, Louisville

Desmond Allen, 37, Louisville

Byron Mayes, 49, Louisville

David Carter, 41, Louisville

Lauren Baum, 31, Louisville

Brandon Traughber, 41, Georgetown, Indiana

Jason Hill, 40, of Corydon, Indiana

Adrian Hamilton, 51, Louisville

Antonio O’Neal, 47, Louisville

Randall Dilley, 49, Louisville

Keith Dewayne Settles, 51, Louisville

Coy Tucker, 32, Louisville

Jaiquinton Wordlaw, 40, Louisville

Heather Boling, 25, Louisville

Dontray Bard, 38, Louisville

Todd Allgood, 54, Louisville

Imani Tennyson, 21, Louisville

Dennis Rice, 44, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Tomerriel Macklin Jr., 23, Louisville

Damon Fortney, 44, Louisville

Dominique Kinnard, 33, Louisville

Curnesha Smith, 30, Louisville

Derrik Goodman, 26, Louisville

Bruce Boerner, 56, Louisville

Dawn Burns, 55, Louisville

Kendall Shaw, 41, Louisville

Jaron Collier, 45, Louisville

Ryan Mitchem, 41, Louisville

Saentay Sheard, 46, Louisville

Stephen Piercy, 46, Louisville

Sean Underwood, 51, Louisville

Christopher Shanahan, 33, Louisville

Jason Cheser, 48, Louisville

Lacy Elliot, 35, Louisville

Several of the allegations date back as early as Jan.1, 2021.

Bard, Mayes, Shaw, Wordlaw, Kinnard, Boerner, Shanahan, and Hill are all at large.

If convicted, the defendants each face minimum sentences ranging from 10 to 35 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

