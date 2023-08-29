Drug investigation leads to arrest of Murray, Ky. man

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Tuesday, following a drug investigation in Calloway County.

According to a release from the Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Mitchell Saddoris was served an arrest warrant on August 29, stemming from a drug investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office after a traffic stop on June 6.

Through this investigation, the authorities seized over 100.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 82 fentanyl pills, plastic baggies indicative of drug trafficking and numerous items related to drug paraphernalia. (Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

According to the release, Saddoris has an extensive criminal history involving fentanyl and crystal meth, and is currently out on bond in three separate felony drug-related Circuit Court cases in Daviess County, Ky.

Saddoris was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Marshall Co. Jail where he is facing new drug related charges. He will be transported back to Calloway Co. Jail where he will be lodged on charges of first-degree trafficking greater than or equal to 2 grams of a controlled substance (meth) first offense, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (carfentanil) first offense and poss of drug paraphernalia.

