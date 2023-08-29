Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Drug investigation leads to arrest of Murray, Ky. man

A man from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Tuesday, following a drug investigation in Calloway...
A man from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Tuesday, following a drug investigation in Calloway County.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Tuesday, following a drug investigation in Calloway County.

According to a release from the Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Mitchell Saddoris was served an arrest warrant on August 29, stemming from a drug investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office after a traffic stop on June 6.

Through this investigation, the authorities seized over 100.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine,...
Through this investigation, the authorities seized over 100.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 82 fentanyl pills, plastic baggies indicative of drug trafficking and numerous items related to drug paraphernalia.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

Through this investigation, the authorities seized over 100.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 82 fentanyl pills, plastic baggies indicative of drug trafficking and numerous items related to drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, Saddoris has an extensive criminal history involving fentanyl and crystal meth, and is currently out on bond in three separate felony drug-related Circuit Court cases in Daviess County, Ky.

Saddoris was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Marshall Co. Jail where he is facing new drug related charges. He will be transported back to Calloway Co. Jail where he will be lodged on charges of first-degree trafficking greater than or equal to 2 grams of a controlled substance (meth) first offense, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (carfentanil) first offense and poss of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
A man is accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, August 27.
Man accused of shooting woman in Sikeston; arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested

Latest News

A U.S. Marine killed in an aircraft crash in Australia was a Murray State University alumna,...
U.S. Marine killed in Australian aircraft crash was Murray State alumna
Congressman Jason Smith toured flood damage in Glen Allen, Mo. on Tuesday, August 29.
Rep. Smith tours flood damage in Glen Allen, Mo.
Two Paducah Tilghman High Schools students are accused of making threats to the school in...
2 Paducah Tilghman High School students accused of making threats to school in separate incidents
Nearly 70 students from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale will travel to a Mississippi...
SIU students to learn about environmental policies during trip to Mississippi River flood plain